Masing: Biawak to S’wak-Sabah link road proposed in Border Security Road network

KUCHING (Nov 13): A Border Security Road Network with a total of 1,032 kilometres has been proposed as the importance of border security cannot be taken lightly, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

In his winding up speech for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Friday, he said that the proposed Border Security Road would originate from Biawak to Lubok Antu passing through Kapit division and Upper Baram river and then to Bario and finally to be connected to the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road.

“The completion of the Border Security Road will enable us to better safeguard and protect our multi-billion-ringgit assets such as the Sarawak-Sabah Gas Pipeline and four of our hydroelectric power dams namely, Bakun, Murum, Baleh and Batang Ai Dams, all of which are situated adjacent to our international border with Indonesia.

“With an estimated cost of RM24 billion, my Ministry is seeking for Federal funding under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

According to Masing, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government would look at ways to expedite the construction and completion of the Coastal Road Network and the Second Trunk Road in view of the strategic roles, positive impact and benefits these roads would bring to the people once completed.

He informed that under the Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road Programme, there were 13 bridges which are currently at various stages of implementation.

“As of now, out of the 13 bridges, 10 have been awarded and under construction while another three are still under documentation stage where a decision is still yet to be made.

“With the completion of the Coastal Road projects, the economic potential of our coastal areas will be enhanced as the area the road traverses will present economic opportunities for development of large-scale agricultural and aquaculture projects,” he said.

Masing noted that once completed, the Second Trunk Road project would complement the Coastal Road and Pan Borneo Highway road network.

“Apart from shortening the travelling time from Sibu to Kuching by two and half hours, the Second Trunk Road will open up Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands and settlements located between the Coastal Road and Pan Borneo Highway.

Masing stressed that the GPS government has always been fair in channelling development projects so that Sarawakians regardless of political affiliations, race and religion would be able to enjoy the fruits of development.

He pointed out that the only way to ensure that was to set aside political differences, prioritise the people’s needs and build connectivity to where it is most needed.

He shared with the august House on the on-going construction of the 32-km Jalan Sungai Bidut-Tutus-Sebedil-Kampung Bungan Kecil traversing the whole stretch of Bawang Assan constituency, which is under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), at the cost of RM340 million.

“With the completion of the 32km Jalan Sungai Bidut-Tutus-Sebedil-Kampung Bungan Kecil road that cuts across Bawang Assan, travelling distance from the coast to the interior of Sarawak would be much reduced. A journey from Mukah to Kapit, for example, would take less than five hours and vice versa. Kapit folks could then enjoy the beaches in Mukah whilst sampling umai and other Melanau delicacies with just a few hours of drive.

“Imagine how this will benefit our local communities when domestic tourism activities such as these start to flourish and this is what development means under the GPS government,” he said.