Masing: Sarawak seeking 12MP funds to subsidise home solar rooftop installations

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak’s Utilities Ministry has submitted a request for funding under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) to subsidise home solar rooftop installations, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said households would benefit from reduced electricity cost under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) scheme, whereby electricity usage would be deducted from Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB)’s electricity bill.

Giving his winding up speech in the Dewan Undangan Negeri today, Masing did not give details as to how much funding the ministry had requested but pointed out that solar energy was one of the potential renewable energy sources identified by the state.

Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, also said a pilot 50 megawatt floating solar farm project at Batang Ai reservoir would be implemented as a case study to determine the suitability of implementing large scale floating solar projects in other hydropower reservoirs

At the same time, he said the interconnection to the neighbouring state of Sabah would enhance the power export potential on Sarawak’s renewable energy.

“The negotiation between Sarawak and Sabah for the interconnection to Sabah is being finalised.

“Besides enhancing system reliability and security for both states by sharing of generation resources, this interconnection is part of the Borneo Grid agenda that will facilitate economic collaboration and development between the two regions,” he said.

According to Masing, the Ministry of Utilities aspires to have world-class utilities which are reliable, economical, safe and sustainable, throughout Sarawak to uplift the economic and social well-being of Sarawakians.

He said it targets 100 per cent coverage for both water and electricity supplies by the year 2025 and maintaining a generation mix of at least 60 per cent hydro by 2030.

He explained that the 1,285 Mega Watt Baleh hydropower plant and the 842 Mega Watt Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle plant are being constructed to provide the energy capacity needed to support Sarawak’s future growth and development as a high-income state.

“To provide adequate transmission security and capacity for future system load growth, a 500 kilo Volt backbone transmission system stretching from Similajau to Tondong is implemented, and various transmission substations, transmission lines and distribution systems are being constructed,” he said.

In addition, he informed that with Sarawak having full regulatory control over its domestic gas distribution under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 (DGO2016), the Sarawak government plans to expand the coverage of natural gas (NG) distribution across Sarawak to enable greater utilisation of gas.

“Thus, there is a plan to develop Bintulu – Samalaju gas pipeline and the Pan Sarawak Virtual Pipeline System,” he said.