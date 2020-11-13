Masing: State Transport Ministry to take over Sarawak Road Safety Council on Jan 1, 2021

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak Road Safety Council will be officially handed over to the state Ministry of Transport on January 1, 2021, informed Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

It is currently under the purview of his Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development.

“As the Chairman of Sarawak Road Safety Council, I would like to thank all the committee members from the state and federal agencies, Resident offices, local authorities and corporate entities for all their commitments, contributions and efforts in carrying out all the programmes under the Council,” he said during his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Friday.

Meanwhile, in his winding up speech for Ministry of Transport, which is one of two ministries under his charge in the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) cluster, Masing pointed out that the transport sector was the backbone of the development in any country, enabling the seamless movement of people from one point to another and efficient transportation of goods from production areas to markets.

“Therefore, a competitive transport sector that acts as an enabler is required to accelerate the growth of the economic sectors especially in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and tourism,” he said.

He noted that since the inception of the Ministry of Transport on August 22, 2019, various main initiatives were implemented for the benefit of the people, including the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme implemented in Kuching, Sibu and Miri; Free School Bus service in Kuching, which will be extended to Miri and other towns in Sarawak; Smart Traffic Lights and Automated Rapid Transit (ART) under Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS).

“Under the SMART Mobility Initiative, the Sarawak government is implementing SCATS (Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System) traffic systems for 72 traffic signals to provide safe movement at intersections for vehicles and pedestrians in the state.

“The installation of 42 SCATS traffic system in Kuching is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2021. This will be extended to Miri, Bintulu and Sibu,” he informed.

As for the ART, which is a main component of KUTS , Masing informed that it would be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and is proposed to run on virtual tracks at the Samarahan Line and Serian Line.

“ART will be complemented by feeder bus services that provide the last mile journey,” he added.

On updates relating to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB), Masing told the august House that based on records, about 1.2 million passengers moved through the wharves and terminals annually which are managed by SRB.

“Sarawak Rivers Board will continue to ensure that the riverine transport system will be affordable, safe and reliable through the installation and continuous upgrading of Aids to Navigation (AtoNs) and the strengthening of river enforcement activities,” he said.