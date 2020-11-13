Para Sukma preparations need overhaul – Fatimah

KUCHING: Sarawak Para Sukma contingent is expected to make a few major changes while embracing the new normal in the preparations for the 2022 Para Sukma in Johor.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the Para Sukma committee would discuss new plans, strategies and training programmes for the athletes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The preparations need to be slightly modified especially in the current situation of Covid-19. We need to re-strategise.

“The important thing is that our athletes train in safe condition,” she said at a press conference during the handing over of food assistance to the Society of the Blind Malaysia (SOBM) Sarawak branch at the Sarawak Social Welfare Department in Majma Mall here, yesterday.

Fatimah, who is also the Sarawak contingent chef de mission, said centralised training would be carried out with strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Training sessions will be held consistently to maintain the spirit of our athletes,” she added.

On Monday, the government cancelled the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma, which were postponed twice previously, due to uncertainty over the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Games were due to take place in March (Para Sukma) and April (Sukma) next year.

It was also announced that Johor will still hold the right to host both championships in 2022.

Fatimah said Sarawak would have to look for new athletes for the 2022 Games.

“Some of the athletes will no longer eligible due to age factor, so we have to look for replacements. The age limit for Para Sukma is 45 years old,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Disabled Persons Sports and Recreation Association (Pesron) president Matthew Chin, with other para associations in the state, expressed hope that Sarawak would maintain its winning momentum in the next Para Sukma.

“We have been there for the last 38 years,” he said.

“We have won consistently since 1994 until now, and we hope Sarawak will continue to win,” the state Para Sukma coordinator added.

Sarawak had been the champions of the biennial national multi-sport event for over two decades and was bidding for a straight 14th title in Johor this year.

About 180 state athletes were scheduled to take part in 10 events – archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, lawn bowls, powerlifting, table tennis, tenpin bowling and swimming – at the 2020 Para Sukma.