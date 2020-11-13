Rajang Port records cargo throughput increase in 2020, says Masing

KUCHING (Nov 13): Rajang Port Authority (RPA) experienced an increase of cargo throughput from 0.95 million tonnes in 2019 to 0.98 million tonnes in 2020 up to September 30 this year, informed Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

However, all other ports in Sarawak namely, Kuching Port, Miri Port, Tanjung Manis Port and Samalaju Port have all experienced decrease in cargo handled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in his winding up speech for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Friday.

The minister also pointed out that port played a vital role in the overall logistics chain of goods delivery in the state, and in order to remain competitive, several development projects for ports in Sarawak have been planned to improve their capacity and security.

“The Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) for Kuching Port Authority was approved earlier this year and expected to be in operation by the end of 2021. For the other ports, this will come in stages.

“The installation of AtoN (Aids to Navigations) at Batang Rajang (Tanjung Manis Port) is expected to be in operation by the end of 2021,” he said.

Masing also updated the august House on air connectivity projects that will assist the growth of development in the rural areas.

“In our efforts to enhance rural economic transformation the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is undertaking the construction of two airports which are also known as Short Take-off and Landing Airports (STOLports) at Bukit Mabong, Kapit and Bebuling, Betong. These projects are at their early planning stages with construction expected to commence in 2021.

“Air connectivity will be improved and expanded within this region and the interiors of Sarawak to provide better accessibility that is affordable and reliable to generate economic growth especially through the development of tourism sector,” he said.

On Upper Rajang Development Authority (URDA) projects, Masing shared that there were currently 41 projects to be implemented by 2021 and beyond, ranging from roads, bridges to water supplies which will greatly uplift the lives of people in the region.

He noted that on October 4 this year, the chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced that another RM1.5 billion will be allocated to URDA to implement more projects.

“The projects which have been identified are the 77km Nanga Mujong-Nanga Tiau-Sungai Tunoh road; and to carry out Master Plan studies for town expansion and socio-economic growth for Kapit, Belaga and Bakun, which are expected to be completed in 2021,” he said.