Residents welcome govt’s intention to expand mobile banking services

THE government’s decision to expand mobile banking services in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak has received positive feedback.

Many rural folk were happy and excited with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz’s announcement when tabling Budget 2021 in Parliament.

Pakan folk want the government to implement the initiative as soon as possible as banking facilities are among the priority needs of rural folk.

Matthew Ujen Brundang, 33, from Nyalak Atas, Pakan, said establishing mobile banking services in Pakan town is very much welcomed by residents.

“This proposal is very good and we’ll provide full support, especially as the town of Pakan currently does not have banking services. We are all for such a noble intention to assist the people, in particular rural folk.

“As you are aware, without banking services in Pakan this situation makes it difficult for residents, especially those who want to do business such as withdrawing or saving money, remittances, and other services, compelling them to travel outstation to obtain such services.

“All this while, the residents have to go to Sarikei or Sibu, which are located about 45km and 50km from Pakan town respectively, for their banking needs,” he explained.

Matthew said if banking services are available in Pakan town, it would definitely reduce the expenses of residents, especially in terms of transportation costs either to Sarikei or Sibu.

Tuai Rumah Jantan Uchong, 63, from Tubai Buah, Pakan said expanding mobile banking services to Pakan would give rural folk better access to basic banking transactions, thereby reducing the need to travel outstation as well as transportation costs.

Jantan pointed out it is high time for the government to establish a mobile or permanent banking service in Pakan area as the district’s population is growing along with the need for banking services.

“Therefore, we strongly agree if the government wants to expand mobile banking services to rural areas so that the affairs of the people can be simplified. That way, folk here need not worry about having to travel far for their banking needs.

“Nevertheless, we also hope that the government plans to build or provide permanent banking services in this area so that the residents can deal with things more easily,” he said.

Jantan added this is in line with the development of Pakan District.

He called on banking institutions to take the initiative to open branches in the town for the convenience of the people.

Trader Ting Kiew Ming, 58, said difficulties due to the lack of banking services in Pakan District came to the fore during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Residents formed a beeline to get approval from the police before being allowed to go to Sarikei or Sibu to do banking,” he recalled.

“For the rural population, this situation is very burdensome for them. In this regard, it is very appropriate for mobile banking services to be established in this area so that the residents will not be severely affected if the same situation occurs again in the future.”

He added the business community would also welcome having mobile banking services in Pakan for greater ease of transactions.

While tabling Budget 2021, Tengku Zafrul said the government would expand mobile banking services in rural areas in East Malaysia, which had earlier been implemented by the Sarawak government.

He said the move could help communities with difficulty getting basic banking access such as money transfer, bill payment, and government assistance withdrawal facilities such as for Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR).

Themed ‘Stand United, We Shall Prevail’, Budget 2021 was based on three primary objectives — well-being of the people, business survival, and economic resilience taking into consideration the current Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the people and country.