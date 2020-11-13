Salcra requests RM200.63 mln from state gov’t to implement new, continuation projects

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) has requested RM200.63 million from the state government to implement both continuation and new projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the continuation projects costing RM59 million consisted of RM57 million for Oil Palm Replanting (10,989 hectares) and New Planting (1,050 hectares), and RM2 million for Lot Title Survey for 1,965 lots.

“The New Projects amounting RM141.63 million is for New Planting of 3,000 hectares, New Replanting of 4,422 hectares and for Intensification of Estate Mechanisation to improve estate productivity and minimise manpower requirement,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

On another matter, Uggah informed the august House that the Land and Survey Department has agreed to authorise Salcra to carry out and expedite Sarawak Land Code Section 18 Title survey.

To this effect, he said Salcra has formed seven new survey teams and the team may increase when the need arises.

“As at October, 2020 655 land titles under Section 18 have been handed to the landowners and a total of 68 lots were surveyed.

“A new policy has also been set for all newly developed areas to be surveyed for the issuance of Section 18 Title, within three (3) years of development,” said Uggah who is also Salcra chairman.

In order to increase average productivity and operation efficiency, he said Salcra was currently working with Sime Darby Plantation Berhad to develop the Salcra Transformation Roadmap 2025 (STR25).

“Among key initiatives are to increase average yield per hectare to 20 metric tonnes, oil extraction rate (OER) of 23 percent as well as aligning all its business activities in order to be profitable,” he added.