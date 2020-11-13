Sarawak receives RM3.09 bln from petroleum SST, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak collected RM3.09 billion from the five per cent State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products last year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today.

He said the chief minister’s determination to fight for Sarawak’s rights had eventually secured the payment of the SST from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and other petroleum companies operating in the state.

“More revenues from investments in downstream industries like the LNG (liquified natural gas) plants and through equity participation in offshore blocks are expected in future,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said Shell had decided to relocate its upstream operations to Miri involving around 2,000 of its employees.

He termed this as a clear manifestation of Shell’s confidence in the state’s conducive business environment for investment.

To ensure greater participation of Sarawak in the oil and gas sector, he said a committee had been set up to facilitate negotiations between Sarawak government, federal government and Petronas to find commercial solutions on relevant matters.

He said the state government “is firmly committed to exercise regulatory control over exploration and mining of oil and gas within the territorial boundaries of the state”.

“This is to have a greater and more equitable share of the revenues from oil and gas found and produced in Sarawak. It is also to regain complete control of onshore mining as manifested by the issuance of two oil mining leases to Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Berhad) under the state’s Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.”

Awang Tengah said the state also aimed at having equity participation in existing offshore mining blocks and an established framework for the award of new offshore mining blocks.

He said Sarawak also wanted to secure greater volume of natural gas produced in onshore and offshore areas to boost the state’s industrial development agenda including the establishment of a petrochemical hub in Bintulu.

“The state is aiming to take control of gas distribution in Sarawak including the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas and ensure greater participation of Sarawak companies in works and supply contracts in the state’s oil and gas sector,” he added.