Seven local cases reported in Kuching, one imported case in Lawas

KUCHING: Sarawak yesterday recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement.

Of this figure, seven are local transmissions in Kuching, while one is an imported case in Lawas.

The seven positive cases recorded in Kuching were all classified as local transmissions after it was determined that they had contracted the virus due to close contact with previously known positive cases.

The Lawas case has been classified as an Import B case as the individual, Case 1,019 returned from Sabah after working there as a salesperson at a clothing store.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,019. No new clusters were reported yesterday.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a Covid-19 press conference yesterday said the seven cases in Kuching were detected from close contact screenings at health clinics.

“All of these new cases have been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) isolation ward for further treatment. Active contact tracing is being carried out.”

Case 1,019 returned from Sabah on Nov 7 and was there since early June for work before returning to Sarawak via Merapok and was immediately sent to the quarantine centre upon arrival in Lawas for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, he said.

The case was asymptomatic and transferred to the isolation ward at Miri Hospital for further treatment. Further investigation and contact tracing is being carried out, said Uggah.

Meanwhile, five clusters remain active in Sarawak. Three of the clusters, the Bah Arnab Cluster, Baki Cluster and Seladah Cluster, did not have any new positive cases reported yesterday.

The Green Hill Cluster had one new case yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 88, including the index case. A total of 1,486 people have been screened with 88 results returned positive while 1,296 tested negative and another 102 still awaiting test results.

The Wisma Saberkas Cluster had two new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 41, including the index case. A total of 1,992 people have been screened with 41 results returned positive while 1,079 tested negative and another 72 still awaiting test results.

Meanwhile, 22 Covid-19 patients — 16 from SGH and six from Miri Hospital, have recovered and were discharged yesterday bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 882 or 86.56 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 118 patients currently being treated and isolated at hospitals throughout the state, of which 102 are treated at SGH and 16 at Miri Hospital,” said Uggah

There were no new deaths or new patients in the ICU, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19 people.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), 13 new cases were reported and three are still awaiting test results, he said.

Kuching District remains a red zone with 125 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days. Miri, Lundu and Limbang districts remain in the yellow zone, while the remaining 36 districts are green zones.