Sarawak committed to preserving 7 mln hectares as totally protected areas, permanent forests

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak government is committed to its land development policy of preserving a total of seven million hectares of land, with one million hectares as totally protected areas (TPAs) and the rest as permanent forests, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources said the forests in Sarawak contributed 63 per cent of the total forest areas in the country.

“On top of that, Sarawak has gazetted 46 national parks, 15 nature reserves and five wildlife sanctuaries covering a total 2.1 million hectares including land and water,” he said in his winding up speech today at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Awang Tengah said the state government had stipulated that all timber licensees must acquire the forest management certificate by 2022 and licence for forest plantation management by 2025.

As of October this year, he said 14 Forest Management Units (FMUs) covering a total of 1.32 million hectares and six Forest Plantation Management Unit (FPMU) with an 95,424 hectares had been certified.

“In line with our commitment in the preservation of nature at the global level, the state government has expanded the Heart of Borneo (HoB) area from 2.1 million hectares to 2.7 million hectares.

“This HoB area stretches from Lawas all the way to Tanjong Datu with Kuching benefiting from it through the implementation of various activities including ecotourism, research and development and socio-economic projects for the community,” he said.