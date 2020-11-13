‘State should focus on job retention, helping businesses’

KUCHING: Sarawak’s top priority should be on providing financial resources to help workers stay in jobs and finding ways to help businesses stay afloat during this Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB-Bawang Assan).

While debating the Supply (2021) Bill, 2020 yesterday, he said the economic fallout of Covid-19 went beyond unemployment numbers.

“Even those who manage to keep their jobs may suffer under-employment and significant pay cuts and income loss. This could lead to a vicious cycle where income loss reduces consumption and affects business, further reducing labour demand.

“The human and social effects of unemployment and under-employment are no less debilitating. Our top priority should be to provide financial resources to help workers stay in their jobs and find ways to help businesses with capabilities to survive and to stay afloat,” he said in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Wong said one could not be so optimistic as to think that the state’s economy could bounce back in a short while.

He added the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected the global economy to contract sharply by more than 3 per cent.

“At our home front, we also sustained some heavy if not tragic economic losses. The Genting Group, one of the country’s biggest taxpayers is going down.

“Casino tycoon Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay stunned investors last month when the casino operator announced that it would suspend all payments to creditors.

“Some 3,000 jobs were slashed at Genting Malaysia Berhad and pay cuts instituted.

“Throughout the country, more than half of the manufacturing companies said they are planning to cut costs by retrenching up to some 30 per cent or more of their workers by year’s end.

“Even Petronas posted a quarterly net loss of RM21 billion for the period ending June 30. Moreover, large state-owned investment companies are plagued with massive debts,” he observed.

Wong pointed out that Khazanah Holdings had registered a net debt of RM57.6 million, while Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) also posted a net loss of RM23.8 billion.

“Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT), including Boustead Group, also registered heavy debts.

“Airlines, Airasia and Malaysia Airlines, are also having big layoffs of jobs,” he said.

To make matters worse, Wong said the six-month loan payment moratorium on all bank loans for individuals and SMEs expired on Sept 30, meaning they had to resume loan payments from last month, unless the moratorium was further extended.

He noted that the state government had implemented four Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Packages (BKSS) with a total allocation of RM1.74 billion to mitigate the impact brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Is that enough? A mere RM1.74 billion — look at what Singapore has done to help what they call the ‘Lockdown Generation’ or ‘Covid Generation’.

“Singapore has mounted a strong response committing almost S$100 billion or close to 20 per cent of their GDP (gross domestic product),” he said.

Wong suggested Sarawak should do likewise as it could not run its economy as usual.

“We cannot take the business of running our economy as usual or else there will be not many businesses left.”

Quoting a well-known economist who said Covid-19 is a mighty storm that had damaged sails and forced ships to go into harbour, Wong asserted that while waiting for the storm to subside, Sarawak should use the chance to repair and upgrade its ships so that when the fair wind arrives, Sarawakians would sail again and go further than before.

“This is what the state government should do, mounting a decisive and direct response to mitigate our economy so that it can later bounce back and recover quickly,” he added.