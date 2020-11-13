S’wak govt has approved BKSS appeals from 82,000 households and 40,000 B40 category singles

KUCHING (Nov 13): The state government has approved appeals from 82,000 households and 40,000 singles under the B40 category who were left out of the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) aid packages.

In announcing this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his winding-up speech said said the RM250 per month for six months payout for the 82,000 households will start this year, while the one-off RM500 for singles under the B40 category will be paid in December this year.

“With this announcement, the GPS govenrment to date has spent RM943 million, where RM800 million has been paid to those who are in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) system, and RM143 million will be paid out to the 82,000 households (who appealed) and 40,000 B40 singles who qualified but were left out previously.

“This means the GPS government under the BKSS scheme has spent a total of RM943 mil to a total of 479,000 households and 432,000 B40 singles in the state, or a total of 921,000 Sarawakians.

“That is the biggest among all states in the country, and the second biggest after the national Prihatin aid,” he said.

