Wong objects to amendment on eligibility to be DUN member

OPPOSITION leader Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB-Bawang Assan) yesterday objected to subparagraph 2(b) of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2020.

He said the proposed amendment infringed the rights of Sarawakians and thus he could not bring himself to support the Bill.

“Under subparagraph 2(b) (of the amendment Bill), a person is eligible to be an ADUN (assemblyman) even though he is not born in Sarawak, provided that he resides in Sarawak and that one of his parents was born in Sarawak.

“If this is the case, a Sabahan who normally resides in Sarawak and has one Sarawakian parent is eligible to become an ADUN in Sarawak, and even become the chief minister of Sarawak.

“Is that what we want?” he said when debating the Bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Wong said he concurred with Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) who, before his debate, had proposed that the Bill be further amended to better protect the rights of Sarawakians.

“I don’t think I need to go into details (of what Chong proposed). He has proposed that the Bill be amended in such a way to protect Sarawak’s rights.

“I think we all agree that only Sarawakians are eligible to become a member of the DUN,” added Wong.