10 Indonesians fined RM30,000 each for illegal online gambling

KUCHING: Seven Indonesian men and three women pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for involvement in illegal online gambling.

Agus Chandra Wijaya, Hendro The, Pendi, Krismonte, Hendro Gunawan, Boni, Medianto, Dewi Puteri, Liu Oi Na and Hon Mui were charged for illegal online gambling activities on three sets of computers in the rented apartment located inside a shopping mall at Jalan Matang, Batu Kawa on Oct 19 this year.

All the accused pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who convicted them under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The accused aged between 21 and 51 years were each fined RM30,000 in default six months jail.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while all the accused were not represented.