Back lanes of neighbourhoods should remain clear, not for storage or gardens says MBKS mayor

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will start clearing the back lanes of residential neighbourhoods beginning next year as its maintenance falls under city hall jurisdiction, said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Actually, the back lane of residential neighbourhoods belongs to the council and residents should not turn the back lane into their own mini-garden or store room that could obstruct the pathway,” said Wee during a live session on Facebook today.

He remarked that residents will have until the end of the year to move their personal items back into their housing compound and the council will provide the necessary assistance during the clearing of the lane.

The mayor also urged residents who carried out renovation works at their home to transport leftover construction debris to a proper waste disposal location, instead of leaving them at the roadside and becoming an eye sore.

“And also, I would like to appeal again to the public to not spread unverified news about Covid-19 cases in the city on social media as it would create unneeded hardships and panic to the community. It is very irresponsible of those behind these Covid-19 fake news that had since gone viral.”

Wee said he is proposing a opinion poll to be conducted via various media platforms asking the public on whether they agreed with the State Disaster Management Committee in disclosing the exact locations exposed to Covid-19 cases to effectively contain the outbreak.

Besides, Wee revealed that the council is planning to roll out digital parking coupons next year but more information will be disclosed at the appropriate time.