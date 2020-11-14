Chong repeats call for government to spend more

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is reiterating his call for the government to spend more in 2021 State Budget, in anticipation of adverse economic environment due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government must spend more to help stimulate the economy, not planning for a surplus budget and restraining spending for 2021.

“To spend to stimulate the state’s economy is one of the fundamental roles of a government,” said Chong in a statement.

In fact, Chong said the 2019 Auditor General’s Report had stated that the actual expenditure of the state government exceeded its revenues in 2018 and 2019, with the state reserves reducing from RM30 billion on Dec 31, 2017 to RM23.97 billion on Dec 31, 2019 as a proof of deficit.

Chong said the over-spending in 2018 and 2019 happened when there was no Covid-19 pandemic and also no economic recession.

“When it comes to 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and in the second half of the year, we were expecting an economic recession. The negative impact of the recession will definitely carry forward to 2021.”

Chong said it went against the fundamental economic principles when the state government operated a deficit budget in 2018 and 2019 during a period of economic growth but chose to table a RM180-million surplus budget when the economy is and will be in recession in 2020 and 2021.

“It is fundamental economic principle that when there is economic growth and the government runs on deficit budget, it runs the risk of high inflation. On the contrary, when there is negative economic growth (recession) and the government runs on surplus budget, it will worsen the recession.”

Thus, Chong repeated his calls for the state government to spend more in 2021 based on long-established economic theory and principles.

“Government must spend more when the economy is bad. There is nothing confusing about my call to spend more in light of the recession, unless Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg doesn’t understanding this basic fundamental economic principle.”