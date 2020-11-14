Covid-19: 4 new cases in Sarawak today — 2 local transmissions and 2 imported cases

KUCHING (Nov 14): Sarawak has reported four new Covid-19 cases in Kuching today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,036, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement.

“Two of the latest cases were detected after having close contact with previously reported positive patients. The patients of these two cases had undergone second testing for Covd-19 at a public health facility as part of contact tracing efforts,” said

The committee said Case 1,033 involved a child who shares the same household with a couple identified as Case 1,010 and Case 1,012 who had been reported to have contracted the virus on Nov 11 and 12.

“For Case 1,034, it involves a family member and a close contact to Case 866. It is related to the Wisma Saberkas Cluster.”

Both cases have been admitted to the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment and active contact tracing is currently ongoing, the committee added.

The third case reported today, Case 1,035, involved a Health Ministry personnel who recently went back to her home in Melaka before returning to the state via Kuching International Airport on Nov 2 and she was placed on a 14-day quarantine in a quarantine centre in Kuching upon returning.

“Her samples were first taken on Nov 2 and the result came back negative for Covid-19. The second rT-PCR test was conducted on Nov 11 and the patient tested positive for the virus on Nov 13,” it stated, classifying the case as an Import B case.

The committee stated the patient did not exhibit any symptoms associated with Covdi-19 and she had since been admitted to SGH for treatments.

Moreover, the fourth patient reported, Case 1,036, involved a local man who recently returned from Jordan via Qatar before reaching Kuala Lumpur through Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA-1) on Nov 8.

“The male patient, who is a studying in Jordan, reached Kuching via Kuching International Airport on Nov 10. When transiting at KLIA-1, the patient had undergone an antigen rapid test kit (RTK) test for Covid-19 and was found negative.”

The committee added the patient was immediately placed in a quarantine centre for the 14-day mandatory quarantine period after arrival in Kuching and the result of the first Covid-19 swab test taken on Nov 11 had returned positive results for the virus on Nov 13.

“The male patient did not exhibit any symptoms associated with Covid-19 as well and he has been admitted to the isolation ward in Sarawak General Hospital for further treatments.”

The case has been classified as an Import A case as the patient had returned from overseas.