Covid-19: Indonesia records 5,444 new cases, highest since pandemic began

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded more than 5,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the first Covid-19 case was detected on March 2.

With 5,444 new cases recorded, Indonesia’s total tally now is at 457,735, of which 385,094 cases have fully recovered.

Based on information in the official Twitter account of the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNBP) today, 57,604 patients were still being monitored.

Between noon on Nov 12 and Nov 13, there were 104 fatalities, taking the death toll in the republic to 15,037.

Jakarta province has recorded the highest total number of positive cases in the republic with116,207, including 1,033 new cases, while East Java has so far reported the highest number of fatalities with 3,982. — Bernama