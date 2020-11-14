Datuk Abang Abdul Karim leads SBF as president

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) held an election for its third line-up of council members during its fifth annual general meeting on Nov 12.

In a statement, the federation said the new council is led by president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg with Datuk Philip Ting Ding Ing as deputy president.

The vice-presidents are Datu Abang Halmi Tan Sri Ikhwan, Dato Tan Jit Kee, Dato Leonard Martin Uning, Dr Christopher Ngui Siew Ling, Dato Sri Ir Peter Lu Nguang Siong and Joseph Lau Ka Hoo.

Jonathan Chai will serve as the secretary-general, Gracie Geikie as deputy secretary-general, David Tiong Chiong Ong as treasurer, Anne Kung Soo Ching as deputy treasurer and Albert Tang Yew Liong as legal advisor.

The other council members are Juita Drap, Yek Siew Liong, So Teck Kee, Sean Liak Jin Seng, Khairulnizam B. Dato Sri Mohamed Khalid, Alvin Sia Chung Hua, Prestly Ng High Park, Dr Richard Tan Yoke Seng, Chew Heo Lee, Dr Renco Yong King Hwa, Zoey Ting Giek, Audry Wan Ullok and Datuk Seri Charles Voon Jan Poh.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an accelerated use of technology and SBF too has a well-timed upcoming webinar with our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg by making use of digital technology to organise a virtual roundtable which has a wider reach to a bigger crowd throughout Sarawak,” said Abang Abdul Karim.

Abang Abdul Karim expressed gratitude to members for their endorsement and vote of confidence and he hoped the federation will now speak with one united voice to champion the interest of the business community in the state moving forward.