Deepavali celebration held on smaller scale due to pandemic, says Iskcon Kuching chairman

KUCHING (Nov 14): This year’s Deepavali celebration at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) Kuching is held on much smaller scale to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iskcon Kuching chairman S Krishnarao, who is known as Prabhu, said that the celebration was very simple and only 30 people were allowed.

“We are only open for members to come pray and take away some sweets. Only 30 were allowed between 8am to 11am today,” he said via a phone interview today.

He said that even though the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Chief Minister’s Department allowed 30 people at any one time to gather and the temple was sanitised and had a gap of half-an-hour before the next batch could enter, he preferred to only allow one batch of people in before sanitising the temple and closing up.

Prabhu added that members had been notified beforehand and he did not wish to prolong it due to Kuching being classified as a Red Zone.

He said members who did attend had to sanitise their hands first before getting their temperature checked before they can enter the premises. They were also required to keep to the one metre lines on the ground for physical distancing.

“We follow the SOPs set by Unifor very strictly. This year, the celebration is very simplified. Once the members come in, they have to keep one metre apart and follow the arrows on the ground from the entrance to the exit.”

“Last year, we celebrated it very grand. Normally we will open the temple from 8am to 1pm for prayers and since Deepavali is not a public holiday here, if it falls on a weekday, our friends will come to our open house in the evening and have some food.

“We have told our members that we don’t want people to gather and restrict to only 30 people this year. We are very cautious as we don’t want the virus to continue spreading,” he said.

He added that prayers at the temples are currently not allowed as Kuching is in the Red Zone and once it returns to Green Zone, prayers will resume, subject to the SOPs.