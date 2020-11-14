Disciplinary Action committee to check on non-performing contractors

A Disciplinary Action committee on Non-Performing Contractor will be established to avoid delay in project implementation.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this was one of initiatives undertaken by the Sarawak government as it continues to enhance and strengthen accountability, transparency and efficiency in all state procurement processes and procedures.

Other initiatives include to review and improve the procurement guidelines for implementation by all state ministries, departments and statutory bodies, and to increase limit of authority of Divisional Tender Board from RM500,000 to RM2 million.

“Another initiative is to embark on a study on State e-Procurement to implement an online procurement system,” said Uggah who is also Second Finance Minister in his ministerial winding-up speech yesterday.

Uggah also said Sarawak had always been upholding and maintaining good governance practices to achieve and sustain sound financial position.

He added this was reaffirmed by the commendable Investment-grade credit ratings given by both international and domestic rating houses.

“Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s have maintained the ratings at A3 and A- respectively while Rating Agency Malaysia (RAM) has affirmed the state with credit rating of AAA.

“This sound financial position would give the state the fiscal flexibility in managing its financial affairs to ensure that its development momentum remain unhindered,” he said.