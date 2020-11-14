Girl injured when drain cover she stepped on gave way

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will bring the matter of unsafe drain cover to its engineering section for further action to prevent recurrence of Monday’s incident, where an eight-year-old girl suffered injuries, after the drain cover she stepped on gave way.

“SRDC views the recent incident seriously. The matter concerned will be forwarded to SRDC’s engineering section for further action,” said the council deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong when contacted for comments yesterday on the recent incident in SibuJaya township.

In that incident, primary two pupil, Biariza Kuchi suffered injuries to her chin, arms, elbows and thigh after the council’s drain cover, which she stepped on, gave way near a five-foot-way at a pharmacy store.

According to the girl’s mother, Isut Salang, 47, the incident happened around 3pm.

Isut and her daughter had just exited from the pharmacy store before the drain cover, which the victim stepped on, gave way, causing her to fall into the drain.

“I was very shocked by the incident and fortunately my daughter did not suffer serious injuries,” the mother, said when contacted earlier.

Isut brought her daughter to the health clinic in SibuJaya for medical attention.

She believed that there were many unsafe drain covers in SibuJaya.

Isut hoped that the relevant parties, would take seriously the incident involved, so that the same incident would not happen again.