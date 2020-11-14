Lazada Malaysia delivers another record-breaking 11.11

KUALA LUMPUR: Lazada Malaysia celebrated its 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale with yet another record-breaking performance, smashing its 2019 sales figures with new heights achieved across multiple areas.

In a press statement, it said Lazada’s branded destination LazMall enjoyed popularity among Malaysian consumers this 11.11.

Its ‘Mobiles and tablets’ was the number one selling category.

“Lazada’s record-breaking performance during our 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale is a reflection of the continuing strong trust in our platform by Malaysian shoppers, brands and merchants who have made Lazada their go-to eCommerce partner and destination during the world’s biggest shopping festival.

“Our confidence has been further strengthened and we are more dedicated than ever in our commitment to contribute to the increasingly vibrant local digital economy,” said Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow.

The strong performance from local small and medium sized enterprises sellers on Lazada was also a highlight. New SMEs who joined via Lazada’s stimulus initiatives since March represented more than 40 per cent of active sellers, who collectively sold over 680,000 items. These initiatives helped the local SME community digitalise their business and bounce back from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its ‘Shoppertainment’ push, the iconic Lazada Super Show and newly created Chief Discount Officer Show (CDO Show) continued to win high engagement, with over 10 million viewers across all platforms. The CDO Show had 240,000 user engagements and sold more than 13,000 items in less than 2 hours.

As part of the company’s commitment to support local during these challenging times, Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show featured performances from popular Malaysian celebrities.

Lazada’s logistics capabilities was critical to the campaign and its LazMall Guaranteed Delivery service stepped up to new level during the nation’s biggest one-day sale.

“Our logistics arm made 100 per cent successful same-day deliveries direct from Lazada’s warehouse to shopper’s homes, delivering a premium quality shopping experience with 50,000 LazMall orders delivered within 24 hours the following day.

“This was made possible by its data-driven and efficient logistics infrastructure, backed by Alibaba’s cutting-edge technology, which has enabled 50 per cent more efficiency in average delivery time in the Klang Valley area, and to ensure timely deliveries across Malaysia,” it explained.