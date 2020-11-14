Make sure Covid-19 vaccine is not just available but also free for all Sarawakians, Yong tells state govt

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has called on the state government to provide Covid-19 vaccinations free of charge to all Sarawakians once the vaccines are successfully developed and available.

“It is not enough for the Sarawak state government to just ensure that Sarawakians can have access to the Covid-19 vaccine – what is equally important is, the Covid-19 must be given free of charge to all Sarawakians.

“All the costs for Covid-19 vaccination have to be shouldered by the government so that no one desiring vaccination will face an economic barrier to receiving one,” she said in a statement today.

Yong said so far, the countries which have decided to offer free Covid-19 vaccinations include Australia, India, Japan and United States of America.

Given that Covid-19 has been a public health crisis and has taken more than 300 lives in Malaysia so far, she said it was crucial for the government to secure sufficient supply of the safe and effective vaccines once it is ready for purchase.

With sufficient supplies of the vaccines, she said mass vaccination can be given to all citizens to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at the earliest possible time.

“The government cannot escape from its responsibility to protect the lives of the people and keep them safe from Covid-19.”

During his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the state government will ensure that Sarawakians will have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has also pledged to allocate funds to ensure that all Sarawakians have access to the vaccine once it’s made available for the state.

“The SDMC would like to ensure this august House and the public that it is the GPS government’s upmost priority – to limit the transmission of Covid-19, avoid closures of businesses to sustain operation while reducing the risk of transmission, keep schools and childcare open, ensure that the health care and public health system capacity are meeting the needs of the Rakyat and to protect those most vulnerable to Covid-19,” he said.