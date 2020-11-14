Masing: Sarawak Coastguard expected to operate next year

THE Sarawak Coastguard is expected to operate next year, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

In his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday, he said that the Sarawak government has set up the Sarawak Coastguard to protect 788 kilometres of Sarawak coastline and RM90 million has been allocated in the State Budget 2020 to undertake various programmes and projects.

“The assets for Sarawak Coastguard include six interceptors, 51 newly recruited coastguards, and nine patrol boats. There will be several Coastguard headquarters and offices proposed under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said when updating the august House on the State Security and Enforcement Unit.

On matters of the State Service Modernisation Unit, Masing informed that in addressing the immediate needs for better services to the rural communities, the Sarawak government has taken the initiative to install new ‘Very Small Aperture Terminal’ (VSAT) at public areas.

“Under this initiative, the government will provide free internet connection to the public through the existing SarawakNet infrastructure using VSAT technology, where each site will be provided with 30 megabits per second (Mbps) bandwidth. As of now, a total of 3,069 devices have been registered under Phase I initiative comprising 20 villages in eight divisions. While for Phase II, 40 villages have been identified and will commence in November 2020,” he said.

He added that this initiative will provide better internet performance experience to the rural communities and subsequently will increase the take-up rate and bridge the digital divide between the rural and the urban areas.

Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, also spoke about the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

“In order to leverage on the digital economy for a quality and equitable connectivity, the Sarawak government has approved the implementation of 600 SMA rural telecommunication or SMART towers.

“To date, 202 of these towers have been completed providing connection to the rural areas, while the remaining towers will be installed in stages by 2022,” he said.

Touching on Fintech development, the minister said that Sarawak Pay, the first Sarawak government-owned Fintech platform, has now overtaken the likes of Touch and Go eWallet, Boost and GrabPay in terms of subscribers.

“In addition, the Sarawak government leveraged on Sarawak Pay to expeditiously channel the much needed aid to the micro businesses under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 2.0 programme within days. The Fintech platform provides the means for quick registration of those businesses previously not recorded so that they are not left out from the crucial aid,” he said.

Noting that Digital Economy eventually is to be driven by the private sector, Masing pointed out that the Sarawak government is investing heavily in ensuring that the private sector and the young innovators in Sarawak are given the necessary access and aid to digital economy with the establishment of seven digital innovation hubs covering Sarikei, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu and Sibu.

He added that another six innovation hubs are in the pipeline to be implemented in other divisions.