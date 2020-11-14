One-seventh of land under preservation in Sarawak meant for TPAs, says Deputy Chief Minister  

THE Sarawak government is committed to preserving a total of seven million hectares of land under its land development policy, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He says from the total hectareage, a million hectares are meant as totally protected areas (TPAs) while the rest are permanent forests.

According to Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, the forests in Sarawak account for 63 per cent of total forest areas in Malaysia.

“On top of that, Sarawak has gazetted 46 national parks, 15 nature reserves and five wildlife sanctuaries covering a total 2.1 million hectares, including land and water,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech yesterday.

Awang Tengah said the Sarawak government had stipulated that all timber licensees must acquire the forest management certificate by 2022, and the licensing for forest plantation management by 2025.

He noted that as at October this year, 14 Forest Management Units (FMUs) covering a total of 1.32 million hectares, and six Forest Plantation Management Units (FPMUs) covering 95,424 hectares, had been certified.

“In line with our commitment in the preservation of nature at global level, the state government has expanded the Heart of Borneo (HoB) area from 2.1 million hectares to 2.7 million hectares.

“This HoB area stretches from Lawas all the way to Tanjong Datu, with Kuching benefitting from it through the implementation of various activities including eco-tourism, research and development (R&D) and socio-economic projects for the communities,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the national parks, nature reserves and wildlife sanctuaries were aimed at giving the visitors ‘the best of experiences’.

He said the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre recently won the ‘Best Sustainable Tourism Programme’ category of the ‘World Excellence Tourism Awards 2020’ in ITB Berlin, Germany.

“To further enhance visitors’ experiences, among the development projects currently undertaken include the upgrading of facilities in Fairy Cave and Wind Cave Nature Reserves, the bridge and elevated buggy trail at Niah National Park, and the Semenggoh Rainforest Discovery Centre.”

On Sarawak Reef Ball Project, he said the state government strove to protect and conserve the marine ecosystem, enhance marine resources and create new eco-tourism sites.

He added that the Sarawak government had allocated a total of RM70 million for placement of 16,800 units of reef balls along Sarawak’s coastal waters – stretching approximately 1,000km from Tanjong Datu to Lawas.

“This project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year, and will create a world record of the longest stretch of reef balls in the world,” said Awang Tengah.