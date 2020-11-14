Penan preschools in Belaga get donation of educational materials

MIRI: Penan preschools in Long Malim, Long Singgu, Long Lidem and Long Jaik at Belaga received donation of educational materials from Living Hope Malaysia yesterday.

The donation through Bible League Malaysia here as part of Living Hope’s Toys and Books Library Project comprised 22 cartons of books, toys, games, stationery, educational materials and clothing.

According to chief executive officer of Living Hope Malaysia, Dr Peggy C Wong, the donation provides Penan preschool children access to educational and learning materials.

“These children may be in the interior and remotest part of Sarawak but Living Hope has not forgotten them and is more than happy to set up Toys and Books Library for them.

“Living Hope had set up 70 Toys and Books Libraries in remote villages in Sarawak. Today, we are adding four more,” she said in her speech read by Bible League National director, Pastor Maurice Bilung Ingan who represented her.

Dr Wong who was unable to be at the hand over due to Conditional Movement Control Order also thanked Maurice and his team for highlighting the needs of the Penan children.

“It is good that local teachers and volunteers are able to motivate the Penan children to study as education is crucial for them to break the vicious cycle of poverty,” she added.

Dr Dasline Sinta coordinator for Long Malim, Long Singgu and Long Liden preschools and Pastor Jasbir Singh who represented Long Jaik preschool received the donation witnessed by Pastor Agan Bala and Borneo Evangelical Mission church member Matt Linggi.

Since 2007, Living Hope Malaysia, through partners in charity has touched 49,200 young lives through various programmes including One-Egg-One-Child Feeding, Educate-A-Child, Channel Of Hope Distribution Programme, Festivities-On-Wheels, Special Events Programme as well as the current Toy and Book Library and Education Resource Centre.