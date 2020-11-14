Property sector recovery derailed by implementation of CMCO – Analysts

KUCHING: The property sector’s sales recovery could be derailed by re-imposition of conditional movement control order (CMCO) as economic outlook turns uncertain, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) observed in its latest sector update report on Malaysia’s property sector.

“While we had anticipated property sales of property companies to recover in the second half of 2020 (2H20) due to incentives in Short Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and record low interest rate, we view the worsening Covid-19 situation in Malaysia would derail the property sales recovery as economic outlook turns uncertain.

“The increased Covid-19 cases had resulted in the re-imposition of CMCO in Malaysia which is negative to property companies.

“We expect visitation to the sales gallery to be low during CMCO period while buyer sentiment may turn weaker due to uncertain economic outlook. That could result in property sales to turn weaker in 4Q20 and may prompt property developers to revise downwards their sales target,” the research team remarked.

It pointed out that most of the developers recorded improved bookings figures post MCO due to pent up demand and low interest rate.

“However the conversion of bookings into sales has been more challenging due to more stringent bank requirement,” it said.

According to loan statistic released by Bank Negara Malaysia, the percentage of total approved loan over total applied loan in for purchase of property in September and August stood at 34.8 and 36.1 per cent respectively which were below average approval rate of 42 per cent in 2019, it explained.

“Hence, the discouraging conversion of bookings into sales is expected to weigh on new sales figures of property companies in 2H20,” MIDF Research said.

“We think property developers may turn less aggressive in their launches plan going forward due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“That coupled with adverse impact of CMCO and discouraging conversion of bookings into sales should lead to weaker new sales prospect,” it opined.

As a result, MIDF Research believe that earnings visibility of property companies could be weaker in the near-term due to potentially lower new sales to be recognised progressively.

Meanwhile, the research team noted that according to data released by National Property Information Centre (NAPIC), unsold completed residential units in Malaysia resumed its increase in 2Q20 by increasing 6.6 per cent q-o-q to 31,661 units after posting four consecutive declines in 2Q19 to 1Q20.

“The increase in property inventory in 2Q20 suggests oversupply issue in residential property market may resurface again,” it said.

The research team noted that Johor remained has the highest number of residential overhangs with 6,166 units, followed by Selangor (4,865 units) and Perak (4,644 units).

“We think that rising property inventory would make property developers to be more aggressive in offering incentives for property buyers which may eventually eat into profit margin of property developers,” MIDF Research added.

Overall, the research team downgraded its call on the property sector to ‘neutral’ from ‘positive’ as it expected the re-imposition of the CMCO and the resurance of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to derail the recovery of the property sector.

“Property sales outlook is expected to turn weaker as buyers sentiment will be affected by the uncertain

economic outlook. Besides, the renewed concern over property oversupply would also weigh on buying sentiment,” it added.