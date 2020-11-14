Proton launches website to help customers shop for used cars

KUCHING: National automaker Proton has officially launched a website that offers a convenient way for its customers to shop for used cars.

The Proton Certified Pre-Owned (PCPO) website allows customers to browse through the current stock available at 36 dealers nationwide, as well as to quickly trade in their existing cars for great deals on a brand-new Proton model.

The company said it became apparent that processing customer trade-in cars efficiently was the key to maintaining the growth rate when its sales grew in 2019.

“To facilitate this, the company established a Used Car Management (UCM) Division, tasked with growing a network of dealers to sell used cars alongside new ones,” said Proton in a statement.

It said from an initial pilot project comprising just eight Proton outlets, the division had grown into having 36 that featured the PCPO programme.

Proton pointed out all these outlets were necessary in meeting several qualifying criteria, both financial and physical, and in agreeing to perform the key steps towards preparing their trade-in stock units for sale.

“For instance, each car would undergo a comprehensive 201-point inspection and is given a new battery, fresh engine oil and an oil filter too.”

Other requirements for PCPO cars would include being less than seven years old with less than 130,000km covered at the time of trade-in.

The traded-in vehicles must also not have any flood or major accident damage that could affect any structural integrity.

“Proton’s PCPO is the next step for the company to build a holistic ecosystem. As we continue to offer new and improved products, we also want to attract those interested in purchasing used cars and offer them a quick and easy way to trade-in their current vehicles,” said Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah.

He said all their PCPO cars would each get an extended one-year warranty for the engine and transmission as well as free-servicing, redeemable up to six-months after the date of registration.

Moreover, Proton would also sell cars from other brands that had been traded-in via the PCPO website.

In this instance, such vehicles would not receive any extended warranty from the company, but they would still be thoroughly inspected and repaired if necessary, prior to being put up for sale.

“Aside from helping to drive new car sales, the aim of Proton’s UCM Division is to help stabilise and gradually build the residual value of Proton vehicles.

“By offering high quality used cars, we hope to see a general lifting of prices for all our models, making it easier for customers to obtain competitive financing rates and raising trade-in values when they want to buy new cars,” added Roslan.

For more information, go to https://used-cars.proton.com.