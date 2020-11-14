Rep: 2,466 lots in Tasik Biru issued Sarawak Land Code titles

A TOTAL of 2,466 lots in Tasik Biru constituency had been issued land titles under Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code as at September this year, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep (GPS-Tasik Biru).

He said the lots were located in 14 Bidayuh villages in his constituency – namely Daun, Tanjong Bowang, Senibung, Grogo, Sibuluh, Suba Bau, Suba Bandar, Suba Buan, Tasik Biru, Skiat Lama, Skiat Baru, Sudoh, Bobak Sajong, and Tanjong Poting.

“We thank the state government for its concern and for issuing the land titles,” he said in debating the 2021 State Budget late Thursday.

He said more Bidayuh NCR land plots were being issued with individual titles following the introduction of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA)’s land documentation initiative in 2007, and the formation of DBNA NCR Task Force this year.

“The Land and Survey Department is also working diligently on the ground, doing surveying works to enable the issuance of individual land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code,” he added.

Henry also told the august House that one of the success stories was getting back part of the heritage land in Pimu’ung Singai, which was previously held under Provisional Lease (PL).

According to him, the 1,395-hectare land has now been gazetted as a Native Communal Reserve for the exclusive use by the Bisingai community.

“I hope the state government would continue with the surveying of NCR land in Sarawak under Section 6 of Sarawak Land Code so that every native landowner would be given land title under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code.”

On another matter, Henry hoped that the proposed setting up of the border control post and Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex in Serikin would be expedited. He said the facility in Serikin, which is also a popular weekend market, was very much needed to curb illegal entry over the Malaysian-Indonesian border.