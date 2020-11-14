Roadmap to Sarawak’s future

CM: 2021 budget sets state on road to stronger economy, better quality of life for all Sarawakians

KUCHING: The Supply (2021) Bill, 2020 which passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday, will see various strategies and programmes implemented to ensure that Sarawak’s economy remains resilient and continues to grow amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg described the 2021 Sarawak Budget as “a roadmap to a future that embodies Sarawakians’ values and aspirations, opportunities for all, a rising standard of living; and a sustainable, peaceful Sarawak.”

He said in his winding up speech that he believed the future he envisioned was within reach but it needed the collective effort of all Sarawakians to build a strong economy and to work together to meet the challenges that lie ahead.

“It will not be easy. But I strongly believe as united and hardworking Sarawakians, I am very optimistic about Sarawak’s future than I am today.

“I know that when we are united in the face of challenges, we will emerge stronger and better than before. I know that when we work together, there are no limits to what we can achieve. Together, we will move forward to innovate, to create opportunities, and to make Sarawak stronger than ever before,” the Chief Minister said.

Themed ‘Reinvigorating the Economy towards a Resilient, Caring and Inclusive Society’, the state budget is worth RM9.832 billion comprising RM6 billion for development expenditure and RM3.832 billion for operating expenditure.

However, the total development expenditure amounts to RM6.304 billion, as the state will continue to leverage on State Alternative Funding Initiatives besides other sources of funding to complement the development budget.

Abang Johari’s development-biased budget had allocated the lion’s share to rural development at RM4.251 billion. Its people-centric projects and programmes are expected to accelerate the state’s economic activities.

He said today that his administration had introduced the budget to ensure that economic risks associated with the pandemic would be effectively mitigated.

“At the same time, the budget has also highlighted various strategies and programmes to ensure that Sarawak’s economy stands on strong foundation,” he said.

Abang Johari said he believed that Sarawak was on the right track to become a high income economy by the year 2030.

“However, to be one, Sarawak must have sufficient talent and good infrastructure, public amenities, good communication and connectivity that can support and attract private investments,” he said, adding that the government had allocated substantial funds for these purposes.

To achieve economic transformation, he said his administration would emphasise on revenue diversification.

“We also need to move from upstream to high value downstream activities with improvement in both hard and soft connectivity infrastructures to position Sarawak in the global investment map,” he added.

Abang Johari highlighted several initiatives in the state budget that would help the state to move forward and recover from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Among them were digital transformation, innovation, education and human capital, agriculture, service sector, infrastructure and utilities, transportation, renewable energy, tourism, forestry, manufacturing and entrepreneur development.

Abang Johari said the state budget was designed to create an investment environment and ecosystem for the private sector to invest, and was crafted to suit a new economic development model.

He added that since he became the chief minister, his priority had always been to bring about a major paradigm shift in the state’s development strategy by adopting digital technology.

“This will be vigorously pursued in the coming 12th Malaysia Plan and beyond. This is the way to move forward to make our economy more competitive globally so that we can have more global prominence,” he said.

He also pointed out that innovation was required for the economy to respond to the shock of the pandemic, adding that testing technologies were changing quickly such as in the development of vaccines.

“In Sarawak, there are many areas of opportunities for innovation. Research and development particularly in digital technologies and biodiversity could position Sarawak as a testbed and living labs for scientists to develop technologies in a wide range of applications,” he said.

He added that the state government wanted to encourage and develop more indigenous products for commercialisation, and that this would be achieved through research and development activities.

At the same time, Abang Johari said the state government wanted quality education to be accessible for all Sarawakians.

“We want to develop a knowledge-based society that is globally competitive. By 2030, we want Sarawak to have an agile workforce to drive the state’s vision and excel globally,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state government was initiating interventions to complement federal government education policies and development to suit its requirements, such as the international schools.

“We are also serious in addressing the quality of education in our state. We need to ensure that our workforce have the right skills to match the needs of the industry.

“This requires integrated planning based on collaboration between institutions of higher learning, the industry and other stakeholders,” he said.