SDMC renames Abell Cluster to Jalan Abell Cluster, apologises for confusion

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has renamed the Abell Cluster which was discovered yesterday to ‘Jalan Abell Cluster’ as the related positive Covid-19 cases detected originated from a premise located at Jalan Abell.

“For your information, the name ‘Abell Cluster’ has been changed to ‘Jalan Abell Cluster’ as it was due to the detection of cases from a premise at Jalan Abell. The committee would like to apologise for the confusion caused in the naming of the cluster,” said the committee in a statement.

In a Covid-19 situation update statement issued on Friday, the committee said a new cluster named ‘bell Cluster had been identified, with the cluster involving cases detected in Pending and Padungan areas in Kuching.

Nonetheless, the committee state today that one new case related to the Jalan Abell Cluster was reported, involving a child sharing the same household with a couple who tested positive.

“The total number of positive cases from the Jalan Abell Cluster now stands at 15. As of 12pm today, as many as 70 individuals have undergone screenings and 55 of them have tested negative.”

One new case was also reported to be related to Wisma Saberkas Cluster, involving a family member of a positive patient detected. This bring total positive cases from the cluster to 43.

“A total of 1,245 individuals had been screened for Covid-19 due to the Wisma Saberkas Cluster and 43 of them were tested positive, 1,174 were negative and 28 individuals are still waiting for their laboratory results.”

The committee stated the remaining active clusters in the state did not report any new cases, with total cases from Bah Arnab Cluster remaining at 12, Baki Cluster (33), Seladah Cluster (9) and Greenhill Cluster (88).

Meanwhile, eight more patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, with 17 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Miri Hospital.

“The overall number of patients recovering from Covid-19 in the state is 908 or 87.64 per cent of the total positive cases it the state. A total of 96 patients are still receiving treatments at SGH and 13 in Miri Hospital.”

No deaths related to Covid-19 was reported in the state today and no patient is currently receiving treatments in intensive care units, it added.

The committee said six person-under-investigation (PUI) had been reported and one is still awaiting lab test results.

“Kuching remains as a red zone with 126 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported for the past 14 days. Miri, Lundu and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones while the rest of the district are green zones.”

On a separata matter, it said a total of 8,600 vehicles were inspected today as a result of the Conditional Movement Control Order imposed on Kuching and 37 vehicles were instructed to turn back.

“Cumulative number of vehicles inspected till date is 41,677 and a total of 136 vehicles were instructed to turn back since Nov 9.”

Four Indonesians were also arrested by the police force today with three of them being detained during a road block at a roundabout at E-Mart, Matang and one in Batu Kawa for failing to observe the standard operating procedures when entering a business premise.

Besides, the committee pointed out 24 compounds were issued, with 10 in Kuching district, Mukah (5), Sibu (4), Padawan (2), Miri (2) and Betong (1), while 163 written and oral warnings as well as seizure notices were issued across the state.

“Seven roadblocks were set up today in six districts, namely two in Lawas, one each in Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.”

Furthermore, the committee said 358 person-under-surveillance (PUS) had registered to be quarantined in hotels today, bringing the total number of PUS being quarantined state-wide to 2,714.