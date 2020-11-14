Senator happy to see brisk trading activities at newly-opened Tamu Maigold in Senadin

MIRI: The trading activities at Tamu Maigold in Senadin here have been very lively since its opening earlier this month, observes Senator Alan Ling.

He said this was in contrast with Miri City Council (MCC)’s claim about no hawker or trader wanting to operate there due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Such statement appears to be baseless – it seems to deny any responsibility in handling the transfer of the hawkers to the ‘tamu’ (farmers and local produce market),” said Ling, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, in a statement.

He said the refurbishment works on the premises, which used to be known as ‘Senadin Food and Drink Centre’, had reached completion for quite some time, but there had been no trading activity since.

“It was neglected just like that,” he added.

“Before the opening of Tamu Maigold, the hawkers and traders were selling illegally in other areas – they had no valid licence or permit, and (there was) no monitoring from the responsible parties.

“Indeed, this ‘tamu’ is a safe and suitable for hawkers selling vegetables and other food products, and is also convenient for the residents around Senadin to buy these items,” said Ling, who visited the tamu recently where he gave away face masks and hand sanitisers to the hawkers and traders.

“I hope that the MCC would continue to take the situation seriously, and to ensure that no project would go to waste,” he stressed.

He also hoped that the authorities can devote more attention and focus on the plight of the hawkers and provide a suitable site for them.