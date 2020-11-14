Special incentives for Sarawakian civil servants, federal personnel timely, says Sheda chairman

KUCHING (Nov 14) : Sarawak Housing Estates Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok deems the announcement of special incentives for Sarawak and federal civil servants serving in the state as timely and correct.

In a statement today, he said this was in appreciation of the excellent service and work by all civil servants in carrying out their duties in the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can appreciate their excellent work because in this Covid-19 pandemic time, our state is being run in a very orderly manner without much problems for all citizens.

“We feel safe as the security, our health, business and works activities are being able to function properly within our state without any huge spikes or outbreak of the virus even though our country is going through the third wave of the virus.

“The balance of lives and livelihood are being very well-managed by our government with the hard working and dedicated civil servants,” he said.

Sim added that the special incentives would also be good for ‘helping out in this slow economy with increase income to aid the spending in our local businesses.’

In his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here on Friday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari announced that Sarawak civil servants would be paid an incentive of one and a half month of their basic salary, or a minimum of RM2,000 before the year ends.

This is a show of gratitude from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for their service amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abang Johari added that federal civil servants in the state would also be paid a one-off incentive of RM500 in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, he commended Abang Johari on the foresight in applying license for Digital Bank to Bank Negara Malaysia to serve the state’s digital economy.

This was an important part of the puzzle for creating the state’s own digital economy that will bring success as all business need capital to function properly and to compete in the world digital market, he said.

Commenting on the 2021 State Budget, Sim said the 12 initiatives in the budget – Digital Transformation, Innovation, Education and Human Capital, Agriculture, Services Sector, Infrastructure and Utilities, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Tourism, Forestry, Manufacturing and Entrepreneur Development, and Mining; serves to create an investment environment and ecosystem for the private sector to invest.

The initiatives, he added, were crafted to suit a new economic development model as they were comprehensive and far sighted initiatives yet supporting the immediate need to prime the state’s economy in this pandemic.

They also encourage modern methods and right strategies to propel Sarawak forward, he said.

“Human capital is very important in our state and due to our low population, our approach to be developed state has to be much different from any standard text book. This is a smart budget as it takes our strength to move us forward and encourage the use of new technology such as in digital economy to overcome our weakness.

“We have yearly newfound income from the Sales Tax on Oil and Gas and this will ease our planning and budget to move our state forward for a very bright future for Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

“The present government understand our people needs and aspirations and they will not betray this trust that has been given by its people – it will bring Sarawak forward in a fair manner and create prosperity for all.

“Sarawakians can look towards the future with much optimism and hope, even in this pandemic – that when this virus is beaten we can all move forward to a much brighter and better tomorrow,” he said.