SRDA to enhance tourism development in southern region

KUCHING: The setting up of Southern Region Development Agency (SRDA) aims to enhance development in Sarawak’s southern region, especially on tourism, says Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman, supported the proposal, which was proposed by Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

“Apart from developing the state tourism sector, SRDA also aims to activate the tourism belt in the southern region. Our three constituencies are well known for natural tourism products,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly here yesterday.

For starters, he said the focus would be given to the tourism sector based on nature, marine, health, archaeology, education and agriculture.

The setting up of SRDA would complete the list of development agencies in Sarawak, he added.

The others are Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA), Ulu Rajang Development Agency (URDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Sri Aman Development Agency (SADA).

Jamilah, who was also present at the press conference, said the setting up of SRDA would enable more tourism products to be promoted, adding that facilities for visitors would also be well-provided.

With all three constituencies connected via coastal road from Telok Melano to Bako and to Buntal, Dr Hazland said the outlook for the tourism industry in the southern region would be brighter.