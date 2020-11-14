Sweat Factory to open in La Promenade Mall

KUCHING: Sweat Factory, a 5,000 square-feet functional fitness centre will be the second largest anchor tenant at La Promenade Mall along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here.

In a statement yesterday, Hock Seng Lee (HSL) said the highly-stylised gym will offer instructor focused group classes and personal training with view of sunrise and sunset at the corner lot on level four of the Green-Building-Index certified mall.

According to Sweat Factory proprietor Richard Yu, gym has revolutionized to become fitness centres for health.

“People don’t go to gyms just for machines these days but for a variety of experience, classes and guidance,” said the engineer-turned-fitness enthusiast , adding that Sweat Factory aims to make exercise accessible for novices to experts such as simple muscle training for daily tasks and good posture to high-intensity workouts.

“Functional fitness centres have a range of workout stations for different combination of exercises,” Yu added.

Meanwhile, HSL property development general manager Tay Chiok Kee said with e-commerce offering a wide range of products at door-stop convenience, La Promenade strive to be community centric for long term success.

“We need to offer services people cannot get online. Gyms, food and beverage and banking are the services you can get at La Promenade Mall,” Tay said.

“As part of the community focus, we have offered selected non-governmental organisations space for workshops, offices and storefronts in the mall on the lower four levels of the 10-storey HSL Tower,” Tay added.

A community-based rehabilitation centre will also be a tenant while Hope Place’s charity thrift store at Eden Centre along the Pan Borneo Highway will get subsidized rental.

HSL stated the lease-only mall is the first completed development within La Promenade’s 40-acre commercial zone which fronts the state largest 160-acre gated community.

