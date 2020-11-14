Tyre shops in a bind over state sales tax on tyres

KUCHING: Sarawak Tyres Dealers and Retreaders Association (STDARA) appealed to the state government to defer the implementation of State Sales Tax (SST) on imported tyres including those attached to imported vehicles into Sarawak.

Its president Lim King Hong said the implementation of this sales tax during the present economic slowdown will further increase the financial burden on the people of Sarawak as a whole.

He said the tyre tax will affect all aspects of the people’s livelihood as all businesses using tyres will incur higher operational cost and thus increase their prices of their goods and services accordingly.

He believed consumers especially the low income group that are struggling to make ends meet in the current economic scenario will suffer too.

“Any business that uses tyres will incur higher operational cost and thus they will need to increase their prices accordingly to cover the additional cost. This will eventually be borne by all the people of Sarawak,” he told a press conference at STDARA office here yesterday.

Representatives from Kuching Bicycle and Motor Traders Association, Kuching-Samarahan-Serian Division Tyre Dealers and Retreading Association and Sarawak Lorry Transport Association were also present at the press conference.

“If we wish to remain competitive, we will need to absorb the five per cent SST and this will practically wipe out our profit margin which has been diminishing due to economic slowdown and stiff competition in the market.

“On the other hand, if we add on the five per cent SST to our customers, we will likely lose 50 per cent or even more of our businesses to our counterparts in West Malaysia and Sabah that can offer better prices to our customers.

“This will eventually ‘force’ tyre importers in Sarawak to either relocate their businesses to Sabah or West Malaysia or downsize their operations in Sarawak,”

Lim cautioned that if the sales tax on imported tyres is not deferred, tyre shops would be forced to cut down jobs thus increasing unemployment rate in the state.

According to Lim, all tyre importers need to register as a taxable person in accordance with Section 10(1) of the State Sales Tax Ordinance 1998 (Cap 25) and regulation 3 of the State Sales Tax Regulation, 1998.

He said five per cent SST came into effect on January 1, 2020.

He said the association had made an official request to the Chief Minister to waive the SST on imported tyres including tyres attached onto the imported vehicles into Sarawak on February 12 but so far there was no response.