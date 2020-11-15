Association against formation of PTA

SIBU: The United Association of Boards of Management of Chinese Aided Primary Schools for Sibu, Mukah and Kapit Divisions has opposed the formation of any parent-teacher association (PTA) in Chinese aided primary schools.

The association’s chairman Thomas Tang said the decision was reached during a meeting held on Sept 19.

“In informing the Ministry of Education (MoE) about the reason behind our objection, we paid a courtesy call on the Education Department on Nov 9, where we also submitted to the Sibu District Education Officer a letter about our call against the formation (of PTA) in any of the 43 Chinese aided primary school in Sibu District.

“We had also written a letter to request the ministry to consider our request not to form the PTA, based on a simple reason that the situations in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia are different,” he told reporters during a press conference held at the association’s premises along Brooke Drive here yesterday.

Tang said in terms of requesting from the MoE the exemption from setting up the PTA, he believed that the board of management should be given the right to uphold its status and roles.

“On Nov 11, we also had a meeting with Mukah Education Office concerning the matter. We also passed a letter of objection from the boards of management of three Chinese aided primary schools in Mukah,” he said.

On the grant for the Chinese aided primary schools under the federal government’s Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) earlier this year, Tang learned that the MoE was allocating RM20,000 for each school.

However, he said out of the 43 Chinese aided primary schools in Sibu District, only one had received the grant, namely SJKC Kiang Hing in Teku – those in Kanowit, Mukah, Oya, Dalat and Selangau districts had received it sometime in February, he added.

“We feel sad and regretful over such double standard. It’s not fair that some schools are given (the grant), and some are not – the distribution should have been done ‘fair and square’.

“On this matter, we need an answer from the ministry.

“In addition, I on behalf of the association would like to request from the ministry to channel the funds meant for the repair and maintenance works on the respective schools, which we submitted in May this year.

“There has been no feedback until now, which is already November,” stressed Tang.