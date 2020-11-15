Bintulu MP apologises over ‘DG takut mati’ remark on Health DG

KUCHING (Nov 15): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has apologised for his recent “D-G takut mati” (afraid of death) slur aimed at Health Department director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah when debating the Supply Bill 2021 in Parliament recently.

“To ensure the proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat could be carried out smoothly and for the sake of the country’s interest and harmony, I would like apologise if I went too far when debating the country’s 2021 Budget,” said Tiong in a statement today.

“It was never my intention to deny all the sacrifices made by the doctors, nurses and other frontliners, including the Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham.”

Tiong stated his intention was only to ensure the Covid-19 situation in the country could be better managed.

“I was only debating the issue of Covid-19 so that the matter can be handled more effectively. I do not wish for my actions to cause the whole proceedings of the august House to be affected,” he said.

Last Wednesday, when debating the country’s budget for next year, Tiong remarked that Dr Noor Hisham was “afraid of death” for not going down to Sabah to personally monitor the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak there.

He had also accused Dr Noor Hisham of seeking publicity with his daily health briefings, saying Noor Hisham should be going to the ground with the Covid-19 situation in Sabah worsening.

Following the public outcry over to his remark, Tiong had previously stated that his remarks was only “a reflection of frustrations of frontliners facing Covid-19 virus pandemic challenges” and he had no intend to maliciously target Dr Noor Hisham.

Last Friday, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) demanded Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, to publicly apologise to Dr Noor Hisham or be sacked by the Prime Minister as the special envoy to People’s Republic of China.