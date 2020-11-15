Covid-19: 4 new cases, all local transmissions, recorded in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 15): Sarawak recorded four new locally transmitted positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,040, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that three of these cases were screened for having close contact with previously reported positive Covid-19 cases.

“These cases have undergone a second screening at government health facilities through contact detection to Covid-19 positive cases.

“Cases 1,037 and 1038, who are asymptomatic, are family members and shares the same household with Case 918 which was reported on Nov 3,” it said, adding that these two cases were related to the Greenhill Cluster.

For Case 1,039, it said the case was a close contact and friend to Case 947 which was reported on Nov 6.

“This case suffered from fever and cough on Nov 6 and is connected to the positive case under the Wisma Saberkas Cluster,” it said.

It said all cases have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment and active tracing of other contacts to these cases are ongoing.

On Case 1,040, SDMC said it involved a local man who had undergone Covid-19 screening as he suffered from fever, fatigue and headache on Nov 14.

“This case is an employee at a private company and lives in a hostel provided by the company.

“He received treatment for his symptoms and underwent Covid-19 screening at a health clinic on Nov 14. The RT-PCR test result returned positive on Nov 15,” it said.

It also said the case has no history of travelling abroad nor did he visit high-risk Covid-19 infection areas outside of Sarawak.

“He has been admitted to the isolation ward at SGH for further treatment.

“The case is still under further investigation and contact tracing related to this case is in full swing,” it said.

It added that the case has yet to be linked to any existing clusters and is categorised as a local infection case.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 18 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 14 were discharged from SGH and four from Miri Hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 926 or 89.04 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 94 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which 85 are treated at SGH and nine at Miri Hospital.

“One patient is also receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at SGH today,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said seven new cases were recorded with one case pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.