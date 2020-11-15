Dyslexia association to hold fun competition

KUCHING: Dyslexia Association of Sarawak (DASwk) will be holding a fun competition ‘Growing Cotton Plant’ Nov 16 to Feb 27, 2021.

The competition is open to all Malaysian and foreign children residing in Malaysia with dyslexia or other learning disability.

With registration fee of RM10, each participating child will be given five cotton seeds which can be collected from the Learning and Resource Centre of DASwk in Kuching before the end of November.

Participants only have to plant their cotton seeds and submit their best saplings to the centre by 11am on Feb 27 next year.

The best cotton plant judged on height of plant, number of leaves, colour of leaves, maximum width of leaves and number of seed bolls will received one potted Caladium plant.

For more information contact Fatin at 012-8757752 or send email to [email protected]

DASwk is a non-profit organisation that strongly advocates for the learning, social and emotional needs of affected children.

To learn more about its programmes and activities, visit http://www.dyslexia-swk.com/ or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DASwk.