Former Mrs Malaysia World takes new job challenges in stride

“TWINKLE, twinkle little star. How I wonder what you are. Up above the world so high. Like a diamond in the sky.”

They are the lyrics of a children’s song almost everyone knows. But for Mrs Malaysia World 2017 Datin Harveen Kaur, it hasn’t been like a leisurely twinkling star after she won the title.

Instead, her new life has been as busy as a bee. And what enables her to cope is expedient time management.

thesundaypost first met her at the grand final of Miss World Malaysia 2018 in Kuching and recently caught up with her again to see how and what she has been doing since then. Busy as she was, she still shared time for a light chat.

Harveen revealed the heaviest responsibility she had to shoulder since winning the title was taking over as national director of Mrs Malaysia World and organising her first ever pageant.

She did it with the support of her husband Datuk Dr Kattayat Mohandas. Together, they incorporated their company — Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd – tasked with organising the Mrs Malaysia World pageant every year.

The event is the only official preliminary to Mrs World, founded in 1984 by the late David Marmel, the chief executive officer and president of Mrs World Incorporation.

Mrs World is the first and oldest beauty pageant based in California. Now, with its sister pageant, Mrs America, it’s the biggest in the world for married women. Mrs World Incorporation has directors in more than 80 countries.

“We, of course, created history when our Mrs Malaysia World 2018 winner Kokilam Kathirvailu became the first Malaysian to take the second runner-up spot in the history of Mrs World and Mrs Malaysia World.

“She made headlines and this was a big achievement for me as I was fully responsible for training and grooming her after her crowning in Kuala Lumpur,” Harveen recalled.

Kokilam, a mother of three, has proven the usefulness of time management when it comes to juggling her studies, career, and family.

According to Harveen, Kokilam never expected to win Mrs Malaysia World 2018 with so many time-constrained demands along her path.

But with good time management, she won against all odds and became a star overnight although her life was transformed into one that’s even more frantic.

This gave Harveen the conviction that married women shouldn’t think marriage is the phase in their life where they are tied down to a monotonous daily grind at home. Instead, they can think big and not compromise on their dreams and passion.

To Harveen, Mrs Malaysia World is akin to a journey of celebration for married women. With the spirit of sisterhood, they can venture to bring joy to the world by sharing their challenging, yet heart-warming, experiences.

Harveen said when she was invited to the Cannes Fashion and Global Short Film Awards Gala in France in 2019, it was a very memorable episode of her life.

She knew the world-famous Cannes International Film Festival is an annual event very much anticipated by upscale VVIPs and entertainment artists the world over and she felt truly honoured to be whirled into the gala.

First-ever state pageant

In August 2019, the first-ever state pageant — Mrs Malaysia World Sarawak — was held with great success.

Janeshah Chin won the title, beating the top 12 finalists. She represented Sarawak at the Mrs Malaysia World 2019 pageant and was among the top 10.

In the same month, Harveen was invited to the University of Malaya for a leadership conference, where she shared her stories about joining the pageant twice, including the experiences of treading through the Mrs Malaysia World journey.

Harveen proceeded to organise Mrs Malaysia World 2019-2020 with the top 35 finalists vying for the most coveted title in the married category of beauty pageants. In 2018, there were only 18 finalists.

In the 2019 event, new modules were added to the contest such as self-defence and a few well-being workshops on topics ranging from mental health to fitness regimes.

Fitting accolade

In November 2019, Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd was awarded The Most Admirable Pageantry Women Empowerment accolade at the SME and Entrepreneur Business Award-Seba 20.

The company is the first organiser of a beauty pageant for married women in Malaysia to receive this honorific.

In early December 2019, the titleholder of Mrs Malaysia World 2019-20, Priyaasimmi again made the company proud by placing among the top 20 in the Mrs World 2020 pageant in Las Vegas.

Harveen said Priyaasimmi, a philanthropist and activist, had carried out her responsibilities with utmost determination and dedication — from raising funds during the MCO (Movement Control Order), celebrating Christmas at orphanages, adopting and sheltering pets, working with single mums and giving them sewing machines to make a living, and teaming up with non-governmental organisations to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. The list goes on.

In December 2019, Harveen was requested to be a judge by The Malaysian Armed Forces (Women Division) at their in-house fashion show, graced by the Princess of Kedah.

Soon after, she was invited to represent Malaysia as a speaker at the World Leadership Conference, hosted by Nigeria. However, with the outbreak of Covid-19, the event was held virtually.

Sixteen renowned world speakers articulated the topic, ‘How we can embrace change moving forward to the new normal’.

In August 2020, Harveen was honoured by High Flyer Asia as one of the 50 career women in Malaysia who have shown ‘tireless capabilities’ in juggling their time, career, and family.

Moving forward, she found herself reaching another milestone when she was featured in the first publication of the Britishpedia Encyclopaedia, spotlighting the successful people in Malaysia.

Effects of pandemic

On Covid-19, Harveen said, like everyone else, her schedules had also been affected — her working life, shopping, holiday plans, and even her day-to-day routine has been radically changed.

She has adjusted to the new normal by using hand sanitiser and face masks, maintaining social distancing, and taking extra precautions on personal hygiene.

She also took leave from her jobs as the national director of Mrs Malaysia World and a surgical nurse to be with her children and to provide the family with intimate care and emotional support at home.

Harveen is particularly perturbed by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) statistics showing suicide as the second leading cause of death among youths aged between 15 and 19.

It’s alarming to her because she has three teenaged children of her own, who are confined to the home, not going to school, not going out, and deprived of all their favourite daily outdoor activities.

This kind of situation could create a lot of stress, frustration, and wild mood swings to the fragile temperament of the young, she noted.

“Thus, I feel my presence is very much needed at home. My worry was proven right when I found there had been times we tended to argue over petty things. But we always make it a point to forgive one another before going to bed.”

Harveen said the global Covid-19-related health emergency had wreaked havoc on life everywhere, adding that she had awoken to realise three very important things she had taken for granted — health is wealth, life is short, and jobs can be insecure.

She believed the pandemic had taught people to be aware of the importance of appreciating those they had taken for granted.

“It has taught people that unity of the human race is extremely important in fighting a common enemy that does not choose colours and creeds to attack.”

She said she is playing her part to be as supportive as possible to her husband, who is an anaesthetist, noting that when he was on duty, there were numerous times she didn’t get calls from him or she couldn’t get calls through to him as he was so tied up with his work.

She revealed there were also times she woke up at odd hours during the night and found him missing because he had been recalled due to an emergency.

“The thing that always runs through my mind is whether it might be an emergency Covid case.”

No virtual pageants

On holding a virtual beauty pageant during the pandemic, Harveen said to her, everything in a beauty pageant is about being social.

“The audience in a crowded finale watching the contestants taking that grand red carpet walk on a stage filled with glitz and glamour, the ambience, the social work involved, the laughter, the giggles among the finalists, and the audience cheering for all the finalists during the final night — these are the features that show how social beauty pageants are. How then can all these be replaced?”

She said the beauty pageant industry has been hard hit by the pandemic.

As the national director of Mrs Malaysia World for the fourth year, it was a very heavy responsibility for her to decide to postpone the pageant to 2021.

Incidentally, this also means Priyaasimmi will retain her reign as Mrs Malaysia World for two years, which Harveen feels is a fitting reward.

Explaining why she wasn’t in favour of holding a virtual pageant, Harveen said, “The setting will be sort of too orderly and perfect. What we need are imperfections and flaws and these are the characteristics that add the human touch to pageants.

“For Mrs Malaysia World, we need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and real love. How is this possible through the virtual platform? So my team and I have decided, with a heavy heart, to postpone our pageant to 2021. We want the event to be a real pageant in a real world.”

Big encouragement

Harveen felt greatly encouraged by the overwhelming response they continued to receive from women from different backgrounds to the next Mrs World Malaysia, although no date had been finalised.

Thus far, 550 applications have been received. Applicants will be shortlisted to 40. There is no rule on race, height, weight, or social status. The criteria specify that the contestants must be married or have been married and are Malaysians.

To be retained is the tradition of one crown for Mrs Malaysia World, top 10 finalists, and six subtitle winners under Best Couture, Best National Costume, Mrs Congeniality, Mrs Embodiment, Mrs Fitness, and Mrs Humanitarian.

As a public figure with the welfare of women at heart, Harveen said she has the responsibility to raise awareness among the womenfolk that physical fitness, healthy mindset, and human relationships are all very important things in their lives and being knowledgeable, disciplined, consistent, and confident are complementary to their image.

On keeping fit, she said she is a vegan three times a week and she eats her last meal not later than 7pm, practises intermittent fasting, drinks three litres of water a day, walks 3km a week, and regularly runs on her treadmill at home. She also blends her own beetroot juice and drinks it three times a week.

Harveen suggested married women should not forget the importance of maintaining a happy family, saying blessed are those who are married and have understanding spouses.

She added that spending quality time with the children is also one of the priorities, pointing out that all these efforts required good time management which is one of the keys to achieving increased productivity.

“The trick is after one already has a masterplan mapped out in life, the day-to-day thing to do is to focus on the 24 hours in the immediate front.

“In this way, the mind will not be cluttered with goals that cannot be achieved. Being unable to cope with so many disorganised tasks will make a person lose direction,” she said.