Inaugural flower festival and expo shows potential

LIMBANG: The inaugural Limbang Flower Festival and Exhibition 2020 held at Malay Community Development Centre here yesterday was a success with sales of RM50,000 recorded.

The chairman of Malay Association of Limbang, Mohamad Abu Bakar said the festival was a great platform for entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in the division to make additional income.

“Even though we are in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, the event shows us the optimistic side of floriculture which has promising future,’ said Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Pencinta Bunga Limbang (PBL) pro-tem chairwoman Sarinah Nayan was pleased with the growing number of plant enthusiasts in the division.

“A total of 57 stalls participated in exhibition wife sale of over 6, 000 types of plants and flowers. This showed that we successfully achieved the objective of enabling plant enthusiasts to generate extra income,” she said.

According to Sarinah, PBL was formed through Facebook during Movement Control Order for plant enthusiasts to share and sell their products. The phenomenal response gave the group the confidence to go offline with this exhibition and sale.

She revealed that PBL is in the midst of registering with Registrar of Societies.