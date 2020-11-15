Ismail Sabri: 502 detained for RMCO violations Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 502 individuals for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order Friday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said from the total, 204 individuals were held for failing to observe physical distancing, not wearing face mask (99), premises operating beyond permitted hours without permission (63), as well as business premises which failed to provide customer entry recording facility (55).

“Offences on illegal cross state and district travel in areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) (40) and others (41). From the total, 470 individuals were issued compounds while 32 others were remanded.

“For Op Benteng, 38 illegal immigrants, two skippers and eight vehicles were seized,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said for mandatory quarantine, 66,823 individuals had returned home via international checkpoints and all of them were placed at 67 hotels and 21 public training institutes as well as educational institute since July 24.

He said, from the total, 9,569 individuals are still undergoing quarantine while 388 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment. So far 56,866 individuals have been discharged and allowed to go home.

The returnees were from Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Ethiopia, Maldives and Oman.

In this regard, he said based on monitoring during enforcement by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Friday, the supply of essential goods is found adequate.

Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP enforcement officers also carried out 848 inspections for RMCO compliance and all were found to be adhering to the stipulated orders.

“The government is urging entrepreneurs and the people to practise self-control including physical distancing and hygiene especially in daily business activities,” he said. — Bernama