Ling Chiong Sing to lead MCCCI committee for 2021-2023 term

MIRI: Ling Chiong Sing would lead the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI)’s office-bearers for the 2021-2023 term, following the election held on Nov 9 and internal discussions on Friday (Nov 13).

The appointment of Chiong Sing, who represents Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Bhd, would take effect on Jan 1 next year, following the retirement of current chairman of the chamber, Lee Khoi Yun this Dec 31.

In his message to his successor, Khoi Yun expressed his hope for Ling and the new team to work together in bringing MCCCI to greater heights.

“Over the past two terms, we (the committee) have been conducting seminars and talks for our members as well as the public. The topics discussed have a lot to do with ways of moving forward, learning new knowledge such as digital economy, learning how social media could benefit one’s business, and gaining better understanding on taxation and new policies implemented by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“It is important to focus on what we do best; in the business world, (it is) assisting our members,” said Khoi Yun.

Chiong Sing would be assisted by vice-chairmen Lee Choon Seng of Nam Thong Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Vincent Lu of Chung, Lu and Co Advocates, and Ling Kie King of Miri Industrial Sdn Bhd.

Among those in the 31-member committee for the 2021-2023 term are Chong Kin Kyon (secretary-general), Chia Kah Wei (assistant secretary-general), Sim Soon Tian (honorary treasurer), Chu Kok Ching (assistant honorary treasurer), Sim Kheng Kui (general affairs officer), Chai Min Kian (commercial affairs officer), Soong Chi Khiong (education affairs officer), Chion Yuei Lien (social welfare officer), Kapitan Sim Yam Leong (public relationship officer), Tan Thin Leong (industry and manpower development officer), and Pui Yeong Fan (taxation and law affairs officer).