Local council dismantles supermarket’s illegal extension

MUKAH: The Dalat and Mukah District Council has dismantled part of a supermarket premises here as it was an illegal extension of the property.

It was jointly conducted by various agencies led by the council chairman Kadir Jamil.

“The local authority can take the action to demolish illegal building construction, as this is a violation against Section 8 of Building Ordinance 1994.

“No one is allowed to have any property extension without a written permission from the council,” said Kadir, adding that this was the second of such operation – the first demolition took place in 2017.He said a notice had been issued to the owner of supermarket premises since 2017 but the owner had failed to comply with the directive.

“The council’s enforcement and engineering division will continue to enforce the Building Ordinance 1994.

“Therefore, all owners of premises in areas under the jurisdiction of the council who wish to extend their premises must seek advice from the council,” added Kadir.