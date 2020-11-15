MCC announces delay in relocation of fish market traders to Miri Waterfront

MIRI:The relocation of traders from the old Miri Fish Market to a new area at Miri Waterfront, initially scheduled for today, has been postponed to a later date.

The Miri City Council (MCC announced this in a statement yesterday, citing several matters concerning the new site that had yet to be attended to and finalised, as the reason behind the delay.

“The relocation of the fish traders to the Miri Waterfront site has to be postponed, as ample time is needed for us and Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn Bhd to carry out preparatory works on the new fish market.

“The supporting facilities under the works would include link lanes, proper loading and unloading bays, as well as sufficient public parking spaces.

“The additional works were decided during a recent project review and also after receiving views and suggestions from the fish stall operators.

“Any inconvenience caused is highly regrettable, but we assure all that it is necessary to have the fish market be adequately equipped with the key facilities for the benefit of the traders and also the public once it is operational” said MCC, adding that the works would be jointly undertaken by MCC and Pantai Bayu Indah, which is the contractor of the new fish market building project.