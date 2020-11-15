SDMC: Bah Arnab Cluster ends today, 5 active clusters remain

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Bah Arnab Cluster has officially ended today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said this was declared by the State Health Department which had noted that as of Nov 15, a total of 12 individuals had tested positive of Covid-19 from the screening of 72 individuals.

“The remaining 60 individuals who were screened had tested negative for Covid-19.

“The rate of positive cases for this cluster is 16.67 per cent,” it said in a statement.

It also said all cases under this cluster have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

No deaths were also reported from this cluster.

Meanwhile, five clusters remain active in the state with Greenhill Cluster remaining as the biggest active cluster with the addition of two new positive Covid-19 cases reported today.

“This has resulted in the number of positive cases related to this cluster to increase to 90 people including the index case,” said SDMC.

The committee also said a new positive Covid-19 case was detected under the Wisma Saberkas Cluster here today.

“This brings the total number of positive cases involving this cluster to 44 including the index case,” it said.

It said three other clusters in Kuching namely the Jalan Abell Cluster, Baki Cluster and Seladah Cluster, did not record any new positive Covid-19 cases today.

“The Baki Cluster remains active with 33 positive cases reported including the index case while the Jalan Abell and Seladah Clusters have so far detected 15 positive cases and nine positive cases respectively,” it added.

Kuching district remains as a red zone in Sarawak with 124 cases reported in the last 14 days while Miri, Lundu and Lawas remain as yellow zones.