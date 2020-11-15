Seven issued compounds for not observing physical distancing

SIBU: Seven individuals were slapped with compounds for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO)’s standard operating procedures (SOP) at an eatery here on Friday night.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said three individuals were fined for not observing the minimum 1m physical distancing while ordering at a kiosk machine in the eatery, while another three were found not observing proper physical distancing while dining.

“Twenty-nine police personnel and six from other related agencies were involved in the operation to prevent theft and also to check on compliance

with the SOP under the RMCO,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Ariffin added that 36 motorists were also issued summonses for various traffic offences during an operation at Jalan Pulau/Jalan Awang Ramli Amit yesterday.