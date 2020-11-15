Sports associations re-draw preparations for Sukma

KUCHING: Sports associations in Sarawak have generally reacted positively to news concerning the cancellation of the 20th Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) with the next Sukma scheduled for 2022.

“The postponement of Sukma Johor is a right and wise decision. It has ended all the uncertainty and speculation when it will be held, after being postponed twice.

“This will be giving all those who are involved in preparing for the Sukma challenge a peace of mind. It is indeed a very welcomed news in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation,” said Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew Chin Joon.

The latest development, according to Liew, would also enable everyone to have more time to prepare for the next Sukma.

“In other words, our Sukma players can gain more exposure from playing in local, national and international competitions,” he said.

However, he felt that it is necessary to sort out the age eligibility issue as most of the athletes will be over 21 years old in 2022.

While most the players are between 16 and 18 years old, Alvin Teng Wee Jie and Linda Liong Tng Ting are 21 years old.

“The Sukma Supreme Council will need to decide the age of athletes, maybe set it at Under 23,” he said.

The age issue is also a concern for Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) deputy president James Ting Ing Seek although he pointed out that every team will be facing the same problem.

He said preparations for Sukma Johor had been greatly affected by the Movement Control Order.

“It has been quite frustrating that Sukma has been postponed again and again as the athletes have been training very hard,” he noted.

While focusing on the training programme of the state elite athletes, Ting said it was also vital to groom the backup athletes as well as identify potential talents via divisional and state level meets.

“We successfully organised the Sarawak Elite Wushu Championship last month and WFS is looking at organising the Sarawak Wushu Championship in December to cater for more athletes from all the divisional affiliates.

“We will be monitoring the Covid-19 situation very closely and at the same time hope that the vaccine developed by China will reach Malaysia soon,” added Ting.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association chief Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said the health and safety of athletes, coaches and officials involved is top priority and it would be risky to go ahead with Sukma Johor as it is still unclear when the pandemic will be over.

“We need to follow the decision made by the authorities concerned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even if Sukma Johor is held next year, l think all the parents will not allow their children to join the competition,” he said.

According to Rahman, the state elite boxers will continue to train as usual at the training centre.

“The SABA exco and I will visit all the training centres such as Tatau, Sibu, Kapit, Saratok, Sri Aman and Samarahan to inform the backup boxers to get ready for Sukma and other tournaments.

“We are also hoping that the Covid-19 situation will improve so that we are able to organise the Sarawak Boxing Championship,” added Rahman.

Sarawak Rugby Union president Richard Song Swee Jin was not that surprised that Sukma 2020 was cancelled in view of the recent spike in the Covid-19 cases nationwide.

He said light training will continue for the teams in the green zones while the training in Kuching is temporary stopped until it turns into a green zone again.

“In fact, we have already implemented a long-term sustainable programme for our athletes,” he added.